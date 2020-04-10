Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to be more patient and understanding as his administration intensifies efforts at flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He made the plea at a strategic engagement with the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19, where he expressed optimism that the curve will be flattened as the nation aggressively and appropriately responds to the uncommon enemy of mankind.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 was led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha to acquaint Buhari with details of the work being done in line with its mandate given to it to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

President Buhari who expressed satisfaction with the transparent way and manner the task force engages critical stakeholders in carrying out its assigned responsibilities, said he believes that Nigeria will come out of the situation stronger and as quickly as possible.

At the meeting, the task force reportedly provided the president with the basic facts on ground as well as options that will guide him in deciding whether or not the restrictions of all movements in parts of the country is to be extended or not.

In a related development, there are strong indications that more economic stimulus measures are to be introduced by the Federal Government towards cushioning the effect of The COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s poor and the vulnerable.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dropped this hint after an audience with President Buhari.

Osinbajo is the chairman of the economic sustainability committee constituted by Buhari as part of the nation’s response strategy for alleviating the suffering of Nigerians as the country battles the COVID -19 pandemic.

Osinbajo said he and the president compared notes on what more could be done for the poor in the face of the stringent measures put in place by government to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said that discussions centred on how to resolve some of the very pressing issues around CoVID -19 and indeed the economy.

He said that the full report of the Economic Sustainability committee containing thoughts and ideas of members on the best way forward for Nigeria will soon be submitted to the president.