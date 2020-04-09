The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Thursday, urged churches to provide relief packages to the poor during the Easter period to ease the effect of the lockdown.

The CAN president, Rev Samson Ayokunle made the appeal in a statement issued in Lagos.

“There is no other time the hope of victory over circumstances of life which Easter brings is more relevant to humans than now when we are forced to celebrate Easter in lockdown.

“Let all local churches remember to make relief packages available to the poor among them at this time.

“This is the time we would know the true church of Christ and those that are just commercial outfits,” he said.

Ayokunle said that though the pandemic has disrupted human activities, it should not, however, deter the church from the joy and victory over all evils.

“Beloved and fellow Nigerians, we shall see the end of all evils challenging us in the name of Jesus including COVID-19.

“We commend the Federal and State governments for rising up strongly to confront the evil called coronavirus pandemic.

“We urge them not to deter in confronting it headlong until we kick out the evil from our nation completely.

“We urge the governments to be transparent and inclusive of all regions and religious persuasions in the identification of the poor to which relief materials and payments are being made available,” he said.

He said that the church would continue to pray for the government for right and inclusive decisions always for the general good.

“I wish you happy Easter and pray that Hallelujah songs shall continue to be our portion in Jesus’ name.

“I am fully persuaded that very soon, coronavirus will become history and we shall all have victory over it,” Ayokunle said. (NAN)