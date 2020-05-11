Adewole Kehinde

Worried by the prolonged lockdown of universities and other educational institutions in the country and the unhealthy toll the development is having on students, students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) have urged state governor Kayode Fayemi to urgently adopt an e-learning option for the institution.

Making the call through the President, Federation of Ekiti State Students, EKSU chapter (FESSU-EKSU), Alegbeleye Ayorinde Temitayo, the students admitted that the schools have been shut indefinitely in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 and protect lives of citizens. They appreciated the Fayemi administration for its proactive measures. The students also expressed their gratitude to Governor Fayemi for a recent prompt payment of their bursary.

However, the undergraduates reminded government that there is a need to consider other learning alternatives that would take care of their education and safeguard their future at such a critical time. They urged the government to urgently consider adopting e-learning.

Alegbeleye, in a statement signed by Ojo Tumise Emmanuel, FESSU-EKSU press corps chief editor, and made available to reporters on Monday said: “I’m sure we have EKSU Portal and Smart School. This is the time we need them. We can’t afford to wait till we resume in no-man-knows-when and the school management will start rushing us to pay school fees and to do examinations before we cover our syllabuses. We should do something while at home.

“On behalf of all Ekiti State University Indigenous Students (EKSUITES) and all students studying in tertiary institutions in Ekiti State at large, I hereby urge the State Government and the School Management to please do the needful and the necessary pertaining to this issue. We need a study-while-at-home platform and I’m sure our Management and Government will see to this.”