Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu state Government, Thursday, said it has intensified closure of boundaries with neighbouring states to ensure the lockdown measure was fully enforced in the state.

Commissioner for Transport, Chief Mathias Ekweremadu said that the state COVID-19 taskforce has also been working diligently to enforce compliance with the ‘Stay-at- home’ order, particularly in ensuring that no vehicle was allowed from outside the state, except those conveying essential goods.

He spoke at Ndiabor in Aninri local government headquarters, where he distributed palliatives to the five communities in the council, to help cushion the effects of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ekweremadu disclosed that he had monitored the Ugwuoba boundary axis with Anambra state as well as the Aninri boundaries with Ebonyi state, before coming for the event.

“Most of the areas we went such as at Oji River boundary, we made sure that any vehicles found at the border were impounded. The law is there, that if you don’t do the right thing the law will take its course on the offender.”

On his disbursement of the palliatives, he noted that they were not politically motivated, but a humanitarian gesture for everyone’s neighbour.

“It is not about friendship or political differences; everyone can give according to his or her ability. Many have done it without making it a public affair and that is the heart of God.

“Palliative is what everyone should embark on no matter one’s level. Give to the needy because we have found ourselves in tight corners where businesses are closed and we are finding it very difficult,” he stated.