Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it has arrested 1,909, persons for violating the COVID-19 presidential lockdown directive in Abuja.

This is just as the command said has a total of 13, mobile courts spread across the city to try offenders.

The command also said it has prosecuted a total 1,736, before the various mobile courts while 144, persons were discharged and 28, others have their cases adjourned.

He further stated that the convicted violators were sentenced to community immunity service or asked to pay a fine which he did not mentioned.

The commissioner while noting that the command has been on the streets enforcing the presidential lockdown order, specifically appeal to residents of the territory, religious and community leaders to complement the efforts of government to contain the spread of the virus.

Ciroma also called on the public to be security-conscious and support the ongoing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, by observing the presidential OVO down order.

He said “traditional, religious and community leaders are enjoined to complement the effort of the government to contain the spread of this virus by using their influence to educate and enlighten their adherents on the need to observe the presidential lockdown order”.

He said “the command while playing a lead role in the enforcement of the lockdown order, has intensified its effort to protect lives and property in the federal Capital Territory. We have emplaced proactive crime fighting measures to nip crime in the bud”.