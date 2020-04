Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, has disclosed that the Joint Operation Task Team set up to enforce the Presidential Lockdown order on COVID-19 in the nation’s capital has impounded 106, vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles for violating the the directive.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known on Saturday, listed the vehicles listed to include 51, cars, 9 try-cycles and 46 motorcycles.

He said the vehicles were impounded at Nyanya, Dutse Alhaji, Karu, Jabi, Kado, Life-camp, Mpape, Zuba and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Manzah said in a statement:

“The Joint Operation Task -Team for the Enforcement of Presidential Lockdown order on Covid-19 in FCT, under the leadership of CP Bala Ciroma, the FCT Commissioner of Police has impounded Fifty-one (51) Cars, Nine (9) Tricycles and Forty-six (46) Motorcycles in FCT for violating the subsisting presidential lockdown directive, aimed at containing the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic

“The cars, tricycles and motorcycles, which were being used by their owners in violation of the presidential lockdown order, were impounded by enforcement units of the Joint Operation Task Team on duty around Nyanya, Dutse Alhaji, Karu, Jabi, Kado, Life-camp, Mpape, Zuba and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Task Team Chairman, CP Bala Ciroma warns that any car, tricycle or motorcycle impounded for violating the subsisting presidential order shall remain in police custody until the 14 days lockdown order is lifted by the Federal Government.

“He also advised members of the public to be law-abiding and support the ongoing effort by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Furthermore, FCT residents are enjoined to adhere strictly with the new guideline issued by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, which states that markets selling food in the neighbourhoods would open from 10am to 2pm every other day.

“In view of this, all FCT residents are expected to will remain in their respective homes on Sunday, as violators will be arrested.

“In case of distress, call the FCT Police Command Control Room on any of these hotlines. 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 or 08028940883.”