Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said the Joint Operation Task Team set up to enforce the presidential lockdown order on Covid-19 in the nation’s capital has impounded 106, Vehicles, tri-cycles and motorcycles for violating the presidential lockdown directive.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known, said a total of 51 cars, 9 tricycles and 46 motorcycles were impounded.

He said the vehicles were impounded at Nyanya, Dutse Alhaji, Karu, Jabi, Kado, Life-camp, Mpape, Zuba and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Manzah, in a statement, said “The Joint Operation Task -Team for the Enforcement of Presidential Lockdown order on Covid-19 in FCT, under the leadership of CP Bala Ciroma, the FCT Commissioner of Police has impounded Fifty-one (51) Cars, Nine (9) Tricycles and Forty-six (46) Motorcycles in FCT for violating the subsisting presidential lockdown directive aimed at containing the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The cars, tricycles and motorcycles, which were being used by their owners in violation of the presidential lockdown order, were impounded by enforcement units of the Joint Operation Task Team on duty around Nyanya, Dutse Alhaji, Karu, Jabi, Kado, Life-camp, Mpape, Zuba and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory.