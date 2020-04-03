Sequel to the two weeks lockdown of Lagos, FCT Abuja and Ogun state by the Federal Government in order to halt the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Eze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia, HRH (amb) Uzochukwu Jerome Ezeneche has called on the Federal government to approve the disbursement of 200 US Dollars to Nigerians affected by the exercise.

In a statement, Ezeneche said as obtainable in other countries ravaged by the disease, where the government approved welfare packages in form of cash to the citizens, the FG should follow suit. “In countries like US, Thailand, and other countries affected by the disease, welfare packages that runs into billion of Dollars has been approved for their citizens. Why should that of Nigeria be different?” He asked.

While commending the FG for total lockdown of Lagos which has become the epicenter of the disease with its neighbouring Ogun and the FCT Abuja, the royal father appealed to the FG to approve 200 US Dollars for this vulnerable Nigerians and others in the Diaspora whose source of living has been adversely affected by the lockdown.

He added that unless something urgent is done, malnutrition reminiscent of kwashiokor experienced during the civil war might be looming.

Besides, the royal father said crime may also soar thus making nonsense of good goals the lockdown intend to achieve.