Unlike most women who cannot do without sex for a long period, Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze has been coping well staying sexless during this Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the role interpreter, she can stay as much as six months without seeing a man, therefore she never felt horny throughout the lockdown period.

“I am not a sex freak. I am also not into sex toys. I can stay for six months without the touch of a man. There was a time I stayed for four years without sex; the coronavirus pandemic can’t make me miss having sex. I would rather put my energy into my work. In fact, I have been keeping myself busy reading the bible and staying glue to the social media,” Ruth disclosed.

On whether she is into any relationship at the moment, the actress responded in the negative. “At the moment, I am not into any relationship. Although, I have so many guys around me, I am taking my time to work on myself after the last heartbreak. I need to be cautious of the kind of man I allow into my life.

Getting married is a lot. With what I have seen about my colleagues’ marriage issues, it gives me lots of concerns. Marriage is not something you rush into and rush out. I have been thinking about marriage but I have not seen that person that would support me financially, spiritually and emotionally. I don’t believe in having baby before marriage or meeting one rich guy and getting pregnant for him. I want to have a beautiful home with my husband and kids. And I know God would answer all my prayers.”