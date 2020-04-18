In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, actress cum On Air Personality, Destiny Amaka has bemoaned her loneliness, saying the pandemic came at a time she had disposed off all her sex toys.

She told Inside Nollywood: “I feel so lonely at this lockdown period. I feel it more because we can’t go out to get anything, not even sex. But, truly, I’m sure we’ve all been without sex longer than these few weeks. I don’t even own any more sex toys, I got rid of them, but I definitely need to stack them up again. I have to look for ways to get body contact or wait till we come out of this. It is really not that serious yet.”

She added: “On the other hand, I think it’s a blessing that I am single during this time. I can’t imagine having boyfriend issues during this time; it won’t be funny. I’m really happy I get to spend all the lockdown weeks with myself and put all the energy I need to become a better me.”

The pretty actress also noted that she panicked when it was revealed that a celebrity who attended the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards tested positive to coronavirus.

“I was at the AMVCA and when I got to know about the coronavirus issue, I wasn’t so worried. After all, I didn’t mingle so much as I wasn’t feeling too well. However, I was more concerned about an event I attended later that week. With all these going on, I think celebrities should abide by the laws and regulations put out by the government,” she stated.