LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State police command has intercepted an articulated vehicle loaded with fruits but still carrying 50 persons hidden beneath fruit bags. The said persons were being transported from Shinkafi in Zamfara State to Ogbomoso in Oyo state.

The Kwara Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ilorin.

According to him, ”at about 08:30am, on 04/05/2020, acting on an actionable intelligence, policemen from Kwara State police command intercepted a trailer loaded with supposed fruits.

“Hidden beneath the fruits were women, men and young children totalling 50, being trafficked from Shinkafi in Zamfara State to Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

“The Commissioner of Police , Mr Kayode Egbetokun, directed that they be escorted back to Kwara state border with Niger from, where they claimed they came through.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has announced additional measures to curtail community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman of the governor and Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, said this in a statement in Ilorin.

He reiterated that the recent relax of the lockdown did not mean that the state was out of the woods.

Ajakaye said: “The state government warns people against letting down their guards, as the level of threat of infection remains high across the country.

“Effective from Monday May 4, there will be statewide curfew between 6p.m. and 6.a.m. until further notice.

”This is part of the agreement of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF), to prevent non-essential and unauthorised movement that could spike infection rate.

“In addition to the measures earlier announced on Friday May 1, the government hereby bans travels and movement from one local government to the other. This is especially true of local governments with clear borders.”

He said other measures earlier announced remained in force but subject to constant reviews, if the government fears increased threat of transmission in the state.

“We repeat that we are not in anyway out of the danger of this pandemic. Government will be as flexible as practicable in the phased reopening of the economy but will at all time prioritise protection of lives.

“In other words, the level of threats of the virus will determine government’s response from time to time.

“Government directs residents without something specific and urgent to do outside to stay at home, insisting that anyone who wants to go out must use face mask.

“Meanwhile, government has discharged yet another six COVID-19 patients who have twice tested negative, two weeks ago after it discharged two patients.

“With the six patients being discharged, Kwara now has 8 active cases of COVID-19 down from 14,”. Ajakaye added.