Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of Calvary Faith Evangelical Ministry International, Prophet David Emmanuel Olorunleke, has urged Nigerians to pray fervently against the outbreak of violence during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Christian minister urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures outlined by federal and state governments to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Prophet Olorunleke disclosed this during the Sunday Open Heaven Service at the Church Auditorium in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He lamented that some are working towards taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown to unleash terror on innocent Nigerians.

Prophet Olorunleke urged security to be alive to their constitutional responsibility and commended them for standing firm in defending helpless and innocent Nigerians.

“I admonish all Nigerians to adhere to the preventive measures outlined by Federal and State Government’s to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People should be vigilant as enemies of progress will want to take advantage of the lockdown to cause bloody violence that will perish lives. I urged people in Benue State and Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State to be on alert and conscious of the activities of suspicious persons.”

Prophet Olorunleke expressed optimism that Nigeria will come out stronger from the COVID-19 crisis.

He urged both federal and state authorities to put in place strong palliatives to help Nigerians survive the period and come up with a strong economic team that will recover and boost the economy.

Prophet Olorunleke prayed that all looming calamities be averted.

The prophet predicted that a paramount ruler from the north will die but not from coronavirus as many people will believe, but by an ailment that will be triggered by fasting during the Ramadan.