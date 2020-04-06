Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Ogun State politician Deji Ashiru has given out a total sum of N4 million to the vulnerable in Ogun East senatorial district of the state.

Ashiru, who was the senatorial candidate of the district under Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 general election, joined the state government and other well-meaning indigenes of the state to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world with the palliative.

He made this known during a media chat with journalists in Lagos.

He said: “I have decided to give N5,000) each to 400 beneficiaries and the second batch will be N2,000) each for 1000 beneficiaries.

“As a form of palliative for COVID-19 lockdown in Ogun East senatorial district, the recipients who are vulnerable and poor have started receiving the money directly in their accounts since Sunday and we hope to be done by today.”

The politician who is the founder of Engr. Deji Ashiru Foundation (EDAF), a non-governmental organisation, said his foundation already has the database of the vulnerable and the poor within the senatorial district over the years which made it possible to interact with them directly.

He, however, admonished all to keep praying for God’s mercy to halt the plague ravaging not only in the country but the world at large.

In addition, he urged the people to observe a high level of personal hygiene such as washing their hands with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitisers as well as maintain social distancing as key tips for preventing the spread of the virus.