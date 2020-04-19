In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown that has left many people at home without food and money, it is good to note that some Good Samaritans are reaching out to the needy.

Among them are the former British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh and his sister, Mabel, who out of their charitable disposition took it upon themselves to reach out to several entertainers across the country, most especially, those resident in the ‘jungle city’, Ajegunle, Lagos State.

Mabel Oboh, a veteran actress and broadcaster, runs an NGO, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Stars (MOCSOS). She also doubles as the deputy publicity secretary of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to the boxer turned-cleric, more than any other category of people, the lockdown has really affected Nigerian entertainers. Hear him: “The lockdown has been in place for three weeks now. Yes, it’s the strategy that the government has employed to overcome the deadly coronavirus that has caused lots of deaths in the world. But the truth is that entertainers are feeling the heat more than anybody. You know, they survive on shows and performances, and when there’s lockdown of this nature in the country, it means there’s no job for them. And when there’s no job, there’s no money. When there’s no money, they can’t feed.

“Even now, some entertainers cannot afford to transport themselves to any place where food is being shared let alone have money to fuel their fanciful cars. It is that bad! This is the more reason my sister and I have decided to reach out to entertainers with money and foodstuff,” he said.

On the security situation in Lagos State, Mabel Oboh posited: “There are armed robbers everywhere now in Ajegunle, Olodi and Apapa areas of Lagos State. Other areas of Lagos are also in danger. People have turned themselves into vigilantes; nobody sleeps again in the night. The government should please make sure the security agents are everywhere to tackle the hoodlums terrorizing the populace at night.