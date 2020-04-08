Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Wednesday donated food items to stranded students of state-owned Gateway ICT Polythecnic, Itori following the shutdown of schools to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The governor gave the relief package through his Special Assistant on Students’ Matters, Azeez Adeyemi.

He said that his administration would continue to do everything within its power to improve the welfare of people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students were given the relief materials at their various houses in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, where the institution is located.

Abiodun said it was expedient to listen to the plea of Nigerian students and show them love at such a critical period.

He said that the distribution of relief materials meant for the vulnerable citizens and the poor was still ongoing.

According to him, hitches that occurred on the first day of the distribution had been handled.

The governor urged residents to continue to obey government directives, as it remained the best way to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

Abiodun said he believed the country would soon overcome the situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, with the cooperation of the citizens.

He said the state had commenced the fumigation of major markets and parks in the state, in order to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The governor advised the people to continue to maintain personal hygiene and follow all laid down rules and regulations.

He urged them to endeavour to report any suspected case to the appropriate authority. (NAN)