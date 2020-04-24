Rensource, a firm providing critical merchant infrastructure has launched Merchlist.co – a digital platform that helps small and medium-sized retailers get discovered quickly while enabling servicing and fulfillment of customer orders online.

The Merchlist.co platform was rapidly developed as a solution to keep SMEs viable during the COVID-19 pandemic and has two main features; Buy – which allows customers purchase directly from SMEs, and Discover – which aggregates services, contact details and delivery methods, ensuring that end users can see service availability in real-time. Some of the partner SMEs on Merchlist.co include; Grocery Bazaar, Grand Square, Rx Pharmacy, Food Jaar, and The Meat Shop. While the platform is currently in its beta testing stage, only accepting a limited number of orders per day, plans are underway to roll out in additional markets across Nigeria– allowing more SMEs and merchants to go digital and access end-users.

Rensource’s mission has focussed on enabling access to critical services, covering energy and other broadbased range. This new addition to its product portfolio is consistent with the company’s mission, providing access to essential items including groceries, toiletries, beauty and cleaning products, all at the touch of a button.