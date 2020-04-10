Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has reminded Nigerians, particularly nursing mothers, pregnant women and other caregivers services at Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) are not affected by the lockdown order across the country.

Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaibu, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, insisted that PHCs across the country not closed in spite of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country neither did it affect the routine services being provided by the PHCs.

The statement reads: “The public, especially parents, pregnant women and caregivers are hereby informed that all Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) remain open throughout the country, including states with a lockdown order.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 in the country did not affect the routine services provided by the PHCs. Governments at the national, state and local levels have put in place measures for safe delivery of all Primary Health Care services at the PHC centres.

“We therefore urged parents and caregivers to continue, as usual, to take their children to the PHCs closest to them for immunization, growth monitoring, ante natal care, child birth and all other PHC related service delivery.

“Additionally, all caregivers, health workers and Nigerians are advised to obey all government guidelines on social distancing, frequent hand washing with soap and water, self isolation, etc throughout the period of COVID-19 outbreak.”