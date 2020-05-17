A total of 130 trucks conveying foodstuffs were allowed into Zamfara in the last one week by the Presidential Task Team on movement of food and agricultural products in the state.

The state Chairman of the team, who is also the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Usman Nagogo, disclosed this on Sunday in Gusau.

Nagogo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the team had also facilitated the passage of several trucks of food and agricultural products from Zamfara to other parts of the country.

“We are trying to make sure that the presidential directive to allow foodstuff and all agricultural products, equipment and variety seedlings have complete free movement into or out of Zamfara throughout the COVID – 19 period.

“This Task Team, which comprises all relevant bodies including security, farmers, transporters and the media, swung into action immediately after our inauguration.

“So far, we have facilitated the smooth movement of the food and agric inputs carrying trucks in their hundreds,” Nagogo said.

He stated that while the team had maintained that only three persons would be allowed on such trucks, such persons would have to pass through all available COVID – 19 checks at the entry points before they are cleared to pass.

“We restricted the number to three, comprising the driver, his assistant and a conductor in order to guard against abuse of the lockdown in which some drivers will carry other passengers.

“We have so far turned back several passengers who had no business being in such trucks and we have also warned that we will sanction such drivers that carry passengers through our borders,” he explained.

Nagogo said the team has been visiting the state borders at regular intervals to create awareness among security personnel stationed there to ensure compliance.

NAN reports that while at the Shinkafi border last week, the chairman, on noticing the absence of medical personnel, immediately requested for the posting of health workers along with testing kits and sanitation facilities. (NAN)