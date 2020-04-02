Paul Osuyi, Asaba, Ben Dumo, Warri

The Delta State Government on Thursday ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged killing of a 28-year-old man, Joseph Pessu, in Warri.

The victim was allegedly killed by security operatives on routine patrol for allegedly flouting the stay-at-order of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as part of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Reacting to the alleged murder, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said in a statement that government was worried as a result of the incident.

Aniagwu said the state government had sent a delegation to the family of the deceased to condole with them over the loss of their son.

He further stated that military authorities had been contacted to carry out an investigation into what led to the killing.

The commissioner, however, called on the people to remain calm and not to take the law into their hands while the government conducts an investigation.

Aniagwu thanked Deltans for their general compliance so far with the government’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order and called for further cooperation with the state government in the best interest of Deltans.

Residents of the state capital have continued to observe the stay-at-home order as the lockdown entered its second day on Thursday.

The busy Okpanam Road, Nnebuisi Road, Cable Point, Mariam Babangida Way, Ibusa Road, Summit Road, Anwai Road, Ezenei Avenue and Dennis Osadebe Way and others thoroughfares were devoid of the usual vehicular and social activity.

Various markets including the Asaba Shopping Mall, the Ogbeogonogo Market, School of Midwifery Market in Okpanam, Abraka Harbour Market, Okwe, remained shut to traders.

Federal and state secretariats, many other government offices, apart from the few exempted from the order due to their essential services, were under lock and key.