Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Residents of Eyenkorin, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, last night went on the rampage after a vigilance officer, identified as Sule shot dead a commercial bus driver, known as Idowu, while returning from a trip to Ibadan.

Investigation revealed that Sule and his colleagues were said to have stopped the driver at Eyenkorin demanding to be paid the sum of N5,000 but the driver resisted.

The development led to an argument and the vigilante reportedly shot Idowu in the chest.

A resident of Eyenkorin who didn’t want to be named in print said: “This incident happened between a local hunter and the driver. The driver apparently drove through forest routes where he had the unfortunate encounter with the hunter engaged by the community. ”

Sule was said to have taken fled with his family after committing the crime.

The remains of the deceased have since been deposited at the General Hospital, Ilorin morgue after a complaint was lodged with the police by the family of the deceased.

Idowu who had earlier survived three ghastly motor accident is survived by his three-month-old son, wife and an aged mother.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Kwara State command, Okasanmi Ajayi (DSP) confirmed the incident saying the community association that engaged the hunter had been invited. He added that investigation was ongoing on the matter as the hunter was on the run.