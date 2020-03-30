Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has advised journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states, including Abuja, to use their valid identity cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the clarification in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

Mohammed said the clarification became necessary going by the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the period.

“He said members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic,” Adeyemi stated.