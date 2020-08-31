Monica Iheakam

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar Bolowotan says the commission has remained in constant touch with its athletes during the COVID- 19 pandemic lock down.

In a chat with Daily Sun sports, Bolowotan said the commission, has developed a weekly virtual session where athletes are monitored and tutored on the importance of keeping safe and healthy.

On when the athletes will resume camping for the National Sports Festival, he explained that the Commission will continue to abide by the stipulated rules in order to ensure that the protocols for sporting activities are not violated.

“In Lagos State, we look at sports as a business. We have seen what other countries have been doing, we have seen where the world is moving to and we don’t want to be caught lagging behind.

“Despite the fact that sports was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have remained proactive. Everything now is virtual, so we engage them on things for example table tennis, how do you serve, how do you exchange bats. We’re bent on preparing them well before the festival.

“We are not going to resume camping, It is not necessary that you resume camping before you can participate. Yes we will still have our open and closed camping when the time comes.

“So far, we have done more than four zoom meetings, with them, where they underwent training. We just finished one last week Thursday, we gave them money for data, so that they can key into the meetings.

Last week, Table Tennis, Badminton, Lawn Tennis and Track and field events which are part of non -contact sports resumed at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in compliance with the permission granted by the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19.