United States-based medical doctor cum philanthropist, Godwin Maduka, has called for cooperation in the battle against COVID-19.

In a statement at the weekend, Anambra-born physician said to stop its spread all stakeholders must be on the same page.

“While countries all over the world, including Nigeria, relax lockdown measures to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the economy, it is clear we need to take strong measures to stay safe. My earlier clamour for social distancing and compliance to guidelines on staying safe would seem to have been engaged with a pinch of salt. This has led to community transmissions in some places. This is not a time to play politics but to come together and fight the virus.”

He said he was satisfied with the steps so far taken by the various states and federal government to stop the community spread.

“I have been informed that the governor of my home state, Anambra, has been proactive in safeguarding Anambrians from COVID 19. Judging from his antecedent as a problem solver, I can authoritatively say that he is a fighter and I believe the Lion in him will surface again to continue to offer courageous leadership this difficult time.”

Maduka who had bailed out 182 communities in Anambra State with palliative worth millions of naira stressed that time has come for Nigeria to look inward for a medical solution to Covid-19.