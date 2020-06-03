West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center provider, MainOne, has partnered with AWALE, a neutral network operator that provides high-speed data transmission capacity via its fiber optic cables installed on national transport and electricity, to support the Crisis Cell of the Ivoirian government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This measure of solidarity will reinforce the emergency deployment plan of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Postal Services of the country. The joint initiative includes the provision of free connectivity capacity and Internet services to strategic state institutions. According to MainOne and AWALE, this is part of their continuous efforts to support government’s response plan to COVID-19. MainOne and AWALE are jointly contributing their broadband connectivity infrastructure and ICT services for the delivery of critical online and real-time public services during this challenging period

With civil lockdown, social distancing and remote work patterns becoming the new-normal in Côte d’Ivoire and globally, MainOne and AWALE are determined to ensure the Ivorian Crisis Committee continues to dispense its socio-economic and public security responsibilities through virtual platforms. The enhanced connectivity offering provides the government’s crisis committee with robust access to real-time information management, whilst seamlessly connecting essential workers across the nation. It is also helping to drive dynamic exchange of scientific findings and access to global knowledge related to control and management of the disease by researchers in Côte d’Ivoire, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues around the world and participate in the global fight against the pandemic.

Speaking on the impetus for the joint COVID-19 intervention, MainOne’s regional executive director, West Africa, Kazeem Oladepo, explained that “as an organization committed to enabling the digital economy of West Africa, MainOne is well aware of the impact of the pandemic on public services, infrastructure and businesses, as well as the economic challenges faced by governments. As a premier provider and responsible Ivorian business, we will continue to support the efforts of governments at every level by providing world-class internet infrastructure and value-added services that reduce cost, drive operational continuity and seamless communication for good governance in Côte d’Ivoire. We are proud to partner with AWALE, a subsidiary of the pan-African group ERANOVE, who shares our commitment to supporting government efforts to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the sub region.”