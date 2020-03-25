Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has shut down the civil service of the state for two weeks, beginning from Friday March 27, 2020 in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

He made this known on his twitter handle on Wednesday, saying that it followed his directives that earlier banned religious services, weddings, burial ceremonies and other forms of social gatherings in the state, as well as the closure of all schools with the likelihood of resumption after Easter break in April.

Makinde, who did not order the closure of markets in the state, however, said workers rendering essential services would be required to report for duty, adding that the number of confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state had not gone beyond one and that the index case has been receiving treatment at an isolation centre – Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho, Ibadan, the state capital.

The governor, who is heading the Oyo State COVID-19 task force, said in the tweet: “The Oyo State civil service will shut down for two weeks from, Friday, March 27, 2020. Only workers rendering essential services will be required to report for duty.

“We still have one confirmed case of Coronavirus in Oyo State, the Bodija case, who is receiving treatment at the isolation centre – Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho, Ibadan. Additional numbers have been added to the Emergency Operations Centre’s Helplines. Please call these numbers for any issue related to Coronavirus; 08095394000 / 08095963000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800

“The returnee from the USA in Oluyole Local Government Area is still asymptomatic. She has completed her 14-day self-isolation period (March 8-22).

“New guidelines on public transportation have been issued by the Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation to ensure proper hygienic standards and social distancing. All transport operators and park managers are to provide at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, hand washing facilities with soap and running water. They are to provide alcohol-based sanitizers in their vehicles for the use of drivers, conductors and passengers.

“Standing is prohibited in public mass transit buses and there must be a minimum of one seat interval between passengers. Tricycles are limited to three passengers and commercial motorcycles are limited to one passenger only.

“Enlightenment campaigns on Coronavirus in English and Yoruba have commenced in the media. Street to street public announcements using megaphones have commenced in the rural areas.

“We have received reports of a few private schools flouting the directive for closure of schools. A task force from SUBEB, TESCOM and the Ministry of Education has been authorised to take appropriate action against any school flouting this directive. Any school acting in breach of the directive can be reported by calling the Emergency Operations Centre Helplines on 08095394000 / 08095963000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800.

“Ministry of Health officials met with religious leaders to ensure compliance with the directive that gatherings are limited to a maximum of 30 persons. They also met with stakeholders in the hospitality industry to ensure compliance with the directive that nightclubs remain closed.”