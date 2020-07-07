Merit Ibe

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has berated the action of a firm, which allegedly held its workers against their will in an attempt to operate its factory during the national lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the act was against the Association’s directives to members. President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, who commented on the report which went viral, said the act was contrary to instructions to its members especially manufacturers of essential items who were permitted to operate during the lockdown.

In view of this, MAN reiterated that members should strictly adhere to safety standards and protocols released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, which it emphasised at the initial phase of easing of the lockdown. Ahmed explained that the Association has been proactive in advising its members to ensure that they sensitise and educate their workforce on the need to comply with NCDC and various government guidelines on the operation of manufacturing establishments, provide requisite facilities for the prevention of COVID-19 in line with extant guidelines of the NCDC. President of the association noted that MAN believes that human lives cannot be equated to wealth and thus manufacturing activities should take place within the safest environment.

He disclosed that the Association has been in touch with the affected member and promised that the organisation will speak for itself on the matter as such practice is not what MAN encourages.

He further enjoined manufacturers to ensure safety work environment for employees as a way of helping to curb the spread of the virus and also keep the employees alive long enough to continue to contribute to the growth and development of the manufacturing sector.

“In addition, MAN has instructively communicated to her members at the initial phase of easing of lockdown that their establishments should put in place control measures to flatten the curve or reduce the risk of further spreading of COVID-19 as well as what employers and businesses can do to protect the health and safety of staff.