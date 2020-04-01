The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has appealed to state governors to give necessary directives to some officers who were hindering smooth passage of essential products across states of the federation.

In a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, MAN President, Mr Mansur Ahmed, said that better sensitisation of such officers became necessary following some of their actions, which were hampering the chain of distribution.

“Since the decision to lock down economic activities by different states and the eventual national declaration by the Federal Government, MAN has maintained consistent talks with relevant governmental authorities.

“The talk is on the survival and sustenance of livelihood of Nigerians, via the operation of critical manufacturing sector and has indeed yielded positive results.

“One of the numerous results is the letter addressed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to my humble self for manufacturers.

“The food, beverage, pharmaceutical and other complementing sector that makes the value chain of essential products available are very critical.

“The Association is glad that Government recognised this critical role in its directive for 14-day lockdown.

“Let me add that the directive of the NGF has yielded good outcomes in some states as our members have testified to unhindered operations in the face of the lockdown.

“Notwithstanding, some security operatives in other states are not yielding, particularly, the rank and file officers on the field,” he said.

Ahmed said, in order address this setback, MAN has been in talks with the NGF to give the necessary directives for adequate sensitisation of officers to give manufacturers of essential products easy movement.

He commended the Federal Government’s response to manufacturers as it the tackles Corona Virus pandemic. (NAN)