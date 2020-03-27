Moses Akaigwe

As part of its contributions in support of government’s efforts towards checking the spread of Coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic in Nigeria, Mandilas Group Ltd, the sole franchise dealer in Carrier Air-Conditioners in Nigeria, has donated air-conditioners in support of GTBank’s effort to create a 100-bed isolation centre at Onikan, Lagos.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the Group disclosed that its team of technicians had on March 26 commenced the free installation of 32 Carrier Ceiling Concealed Ducted Air-conditioning units at the newly set up isolation centre.

Commenting on the project, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mandilas Group Ltd, Ms. Ola Debayo-Doherty, commended the Lagos State Government’s efforts at combating the spread of the Coronavirus and lauded the exemplary partnership with GTBank.

Ms. Debayo-Doherty remarked: “We are very proud to partner Lagos State and GTBank in setting up a fit-for-purpose isolation and treatment centre at Mobolaji Johnson Arena.”

The air-conditioning units are humidity and temperature-controlled with high filtration levels for clean indoor air quality, preventing the presence of stale air in the room.

“This will encourage habitation and make individuals at the isolation centre feel more comfortable,” she added.

Meanwhile, the installation was expected to be completed on March 27 in readiness for the launch of the centre.

Carrier is the pioneering air-conditioning system in the world and is renowned for its quality, durability and performance.

In a similar gesture earlier this month, Mandilas Group donated Carrier split air-conditioning units to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the isolation centre in Yaba. The gesture was in line with the corporate mission of Mandilas Group which is geared towards improving the quality of lives of all Nigerians.