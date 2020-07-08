Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Markets in Aba, the commercial city of Abia State, have reopened for business operations following the relaxation of the lockdown and restriction of movement imposed by the government over the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders and business owners in the city since Monday began trooping into the streets heading to their business locations as early as five o’clock in the morning to meet with their customers who had travelled into the town from various parts of the country in anticipation of resumption of buying and selling.

After the initial review of the prevailing situation that led to the restriction order, the government last week directed that markets and other businesses should extend their operation period from Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to the five working days of the week, while the time for business was restored to its normal period of between 7:00am and 5:00pm, excluding Saturdays and Sundays which are non-market days.

During a visit to the Ngwa Road and Ekeoha markets within Aba metropolis, Daily Sun discovered that many traders, especially those dealing in textile materials were having their wares bought off by customers that came in from across the country, including Kano, Maiduguri, Kaduna, Yola, Jos, Zaria, Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Benin.