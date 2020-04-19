Agaju Madugba, Katsina, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin, and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has imposed a total lockdown on the Katsina metropolis and environs following two new cases of the Coronavirus disease in the town.

The government had earlier announced a lockdown of Daura and Dutsinma local government areas.

Briefing the press yesterday, at the Government House, Masari, said that the lockdown would take effect from 7 am tomorrow

Masari noted however that banks and other financial institutions will be free to carry on with their normal businesses.

He described the two fresh cases as businessmen who had been engaged in series of travels between Lagos and Abuja.

With this development, Katsina State currently has a total of 11 COVID-19 confirmed cases excluding the deceased index case from Daura.

The governor, explained that the lockdown was in conformity with his administration’s decision to impose a curfew on any town or local government with any cases of confirmed COVID-19.

Kwara insists on zero vehicular movement

Kwara State Government yesterday repeated that vehicular movements are restricted only to trucks ferrying foods and drugs, saying private and other commercial vehicles are barred and risk being arrested and prosecuted if found on the road.

Kayode Alabi, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, told a news briefing in Ilorin that the government is displeased with people violating the no-movement directive which he said had been pronounced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

Alabi said the markets in the state remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 8a.m. and 12noon but residents are to walk down to markets in their neighbourhood without using vehicles.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all our markets remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between the hours of 8a.m. and 12noon for people to restock food and other essentials,” he said, flanked by security service commanders in the state and other top government officials.

“But there shall be no vehicular movements of any kind except for those on essential duties and trucks conveying foods and drugs and associated services earlier exempted. For emphasis, Okada, Keke Napep, taxi, private vehicles and other vehicular movements are disallowed.

“People are to patronise only markets nearer to their places of residence. Movements to the markets *shall be by foot*.

“Anyone caught violating these regulations will be prosecuted in the mobile courts and sanctioned accordingly. People are to note that convictions at this mobile courts carries the same consequences as other judicial convictions.”

Alabi recalled that the state had recorded five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to nine confirmed cases.

He added: “Two days ago, our state recorded five new cases of COVID-19. That means Kwara now has a total of nine confirmed cases.

Only one out of 27 samples tests positive – Ongbabo

The Benue State COVID-19 Action Committee yesterday, disclosed that 27 samples of suspected cases of the disease in the state have been collected and dispatched for laboratory tests with all of them returned negative except that of the state index case.

Secretary of the Committee and Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo who disclosed this in a statement, said those samples were taken from suspected cases in Ushongo, Gboko, Gwer West, Gwer West, Tarka, Otukpo, Okpokwu, Konshisha and Makurdi Local Government areas.

“So far, we have responded promptly to distress calls in addition to intelligence from our surveillance teams and have collected a total of 27 samples which we dispatched for laboratory tests, with all of the results so far returned Negative, with the exception of the Index Case.”

Ongbabo explained further that two samples were collected from suspected cases in Ushongo council area, with one of the results returned negative, while one result was still being awaited.

In a related development, the government has disclosed that over 60,000 households are to benefit from the federal government’s N5,000 cash transfer palliatives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Commissioner of Finance, David Olofu who stated this in Makurdi last Friday said the N5,000 cash transfer was a component of the National Social investment programme.