Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has imposed a total lockdown on Katsina metropolis and its environs following two new cases of the coronavirus disease in the town.

Briefing the press on Sunday evening at the Government House, Masari said that the lockdown will take effect from 7 am on Tuesday.

Masari noted, however; that banks and other financial institutions will be free to carry on with their normal businesses.

He described the two fresh cases as businessmen who had been engaged in a series of travel between Lagos and Abuja.

With this development, Katsina State currently has a total of 11 COVID-19 confirmed cases excluding the deceased index case from Daura.

Masari explained that the lockdown was in conformity with his administration’s decision to impose a curfew on any town or local government with any cases of confirmed COVID-19.

Government had earlier announced a lockdown of Daura and Dutsinma local government areas.