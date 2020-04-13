Foremost auto company and sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, Massilia Motors, has provided food items to 1000 homes in Ijora, a suburb of Lagos state, where the organisation’s headquarters is located.

The items, including bags of rice, beans, sugar, salt, vegetable oil, pasta, tomato pastes, and others, were on Thursday, April 9 presented to Oba Abdul Fatai Aremu Aromire, the Ojora of Ijora, by a Massilia Motors team led by the Deputy Managing Director of the company, Mr. Kunle Jaiyesimi.

While commending the efforts of government in checking the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the DMD said the company’s gesture “is a way of alleviating the hardship the Covid-19 lockdown may have on the people in our neighbouring community”.

It would be recalled that President Mohammadu Buhari recently imposed a lockdown on Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a measure to check the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Masilia Motors is a joint venture of CFAO and Chanrai Group, focused on automotive needs in Nigeria.