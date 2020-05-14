Fred Ezeh, Ndubuisi Orji, Romanus Ugwu, and Benjamin Babine, Abuja

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm that no fewer than 171,000 children (950 on daily basis) may die in the next six months due to the disruption in routine medical services and threats to already weakened health care system in Nigeria.

It also said about 6,800 more Nigerian maternal deaths could occur within the same period.

UNICEF also hinted that globally, 6,000 children under the age of five could die every day, based on an analysis by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, newly published in The Lancet Global Health journal.

It said in Nigeria, the potential child deaths would be in addition to the 475,200 children who already die before their fifth birthday every six months, thus threatening to reverse a decade of progress in ending preventable under-five child mortality in Nigeria.

UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, said under a worst-case scenario, the global number of children dying before their fifth birthday could increase for the first time in decades.

“We must not let mothers and children become collateral damage in the fight against the virus,” Fore said.

UNICEF Nigeria’s Country Representative, Peter Hawkins, said: “We have made steady progress in reducing preventable child and maternal deaths in Nigeria over the last 20 years and it would be devastating if that progress is lost or reversed. It will be devastating for Nigerian families, communities and for the country as a whole.”

He said under-five mortality rate has declined gradually over the last two decades in Nigeria from hitherto 213 deaths per thousand in 1990 to 120 in 2020 due to improved access and coverage of key lifesaving interventions at primary health care and community levels and improved immunisation rates.

“In countries with still overall weak health systems, like Nigeria, COVID-19 is causing disruptions in medical supply chains and straining financial and human resources. Visits to health care centres are declining due to lockdowns, curfews and transport disruptions, and as communities remain fearful of infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has received only one application for approval of a product for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms and not for cure of the disease.

This was in spite of NAFDAC’s call for the expression of interest for COVID-19 related medicines and efforts of agency to guide researchers and practitioners on how best to submit such medicines to NAFDAC for expedited review.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement, explained that the essence of passing herbal products through thorough and strict test process before approval was granted for human consumption was because some of the herbs were poisonous.

“That Africa as a continent is blessed with diverse plants and herbs that constitute a source of food and medicine is incontrovertible. But a claim of cure for any disease must be subjected to clinical evaluation through well controlled, randomised clinical trials following an approved clinical trial protocol. Many of these plants are very poisonous. However, NAFDAC, as an agency with the mandate of safeguarding the health of Nigerians will continue to ensure that only medicinal products, including herbal remedies, that have proven safety data would be approved for use by the public.

“Presently, the agency lists herbal medicines based on historical perspective on the use of the products after carrying out toxicological and microbiological evaluations in the laboratories to ensure that they are, at the minimum, safe for human consumption. The listing status is valid for two years and is renewable,” she said.

The NAFDAC boss said the agency was committed to the advancement of herbal products, hence the decision to set up the Nigerian Herbal Medicine Product Committee (HMPC) which brings together manufacturers, academia, researchers and relevant stakeholders to bridge the gap often created between traditional medicine practitioners (possible patent holders) and drug manufacturers, whose responsibility it would be to formulate the products.

Rep kicks against plan to feed school children at home

Member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has kicked against plans by the Federal Government to feed school children from their homes through the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme(NHGSFP).

Dagogo, in a statement yesterday, decried the plan to run a feeding scheme for school children at a time when schools are shut nationwide with pupils are at home with their parents and guardians.

He admonished the government to rescind the plan and channel funds already appropriated for the school feeding programme to the health sector currently stretched by the COVID -19 pandemic.

“How do you justify spending billions of naira on a bogus school feeding programme when schools are in lockdown? How does it even sound? Is this not part of the corruption we claim we are fighting? Having gauged the pulse of my constituents and those of others from other constituencies, I want to strongly urge the Federal Government to have a re-think on the matter of continuing with the Home Grown School Feeding Programme now that schools are not in session. Rather than continuing with the programme at this time, the funds should be re-channelled to the health sector to strengthen and sustain the fight against COVID-19 pandemic” Dagogo said.

INEC bars staff, visitors without face mask into commission’s offices

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that no staff or visitor will be allowed access into its offices without face mask.

The directive was contained in guidelines issued for resumption after the COVID-19 lockdown issued by INEC’s Director Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osage Uzzi.

INEC in the guidelines said the wearing of face mask within its premises and offices was compulsory and that congregational prayers in its Mosque and Chapel was prohibited.

“The use of face masks is compulsory throughout the offices of the Commission, for all staff, visitors and contractors at all times. Staff are encouraged to have their own face masks and will be guided on the use of masks. No staff or visitor should be allowed into the Commission without face masks.

“Hand sanitisers will be provided at all entrances, exits and offices of the Commission. Meanwhile staff are encouraged to have their personal hand sanitisers. Office clerks will be given guidelines on handling/decontamination of mails and files. Funds will be made available to state offices to procure hand sanitisers for use in the office premises.There must be provision of water and soap for hand washing at all entrances and exits of the Commission offices and during all Commission activities. Infrared thermometers must be used at entry and exit points at all offices of the Commission and proper protocols will be established for the operators.”

We must prepare for post-COVID-19 era

–DG NITDA

Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has urged Nigerian technology experts to prepare for new innovations and ideas after the defeat of COVID-19.

Inuwa made this call as a panelist during the Africa Tech Leaders Webinar Series organised by Digital Jewels with the theme: ‘COVID-19 Pandemic: The Africa Leaders’ Outlook’. The DG said with all that has happened during the Coronavirus scourge, African countries should invest on technology and digitise its processes as this would boost the continent’s economy after the pandemic.

He said through policies and regulations, Nigeria had laid a foundation on which digital services can help revive economies that were ravaged by COVID-19. He said NITDA has come up with different programmes to cushion the effect of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

While answering questions on a recently concluded Nigeria COVID-19 Innovation Challenge, Inuwa said the idea was to find solution to the effect of Coronavirus using technological measures.