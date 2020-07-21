Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Dr. Joe Ugboaja, has raised the alarm that COVID-19 might overwhelm Nigeria if nothing was done to curb the spread of the virus.

Ugboaja called for stricter compliance to COVID-19 protocols so that more Nigerians would not be infected, noting that the careless attitude of Nigerians including VIPs was responsible for the rise in number of cases across the country.

Ugboaja, who is also director of Clinical Services, Research and Training in the hospital and chairman, COVID-19 taskforce in the facility, said the call become imperative in view of the rising number of cases, resulting from the ongoing community spread.

“Time has come for everybody to take responsibility of curtailing the spread of the virus. This is the only way we can flatten the curve. It is highly worrisome that even in the face of increment in the number of infected persons, most people still go about their businesses as if nothing is happening.

“Every day, you see people moving up and down in groups without their face masks. In the markets and work places, people cluster without observing the social distancing. At the beer parlours, people cluster, paying little or no attention to COVID-19 protocols.

“This carefree attitude of the people is largely responsible for the increasing number of cases in the country today.”

He, therefore, called on relevant stakeholders to join hands with government at all levels in order to win the war against the virus. He urged the government to strengthen and support various isolation centres and hospitals managing the pandemic with necessary kits to enable them respond adequately to cases.