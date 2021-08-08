By Cynthia Oyinatumba

The 2021 annual colloquium of the Mbaise People’s Congress (MPC) has been cancelled in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly the new Delta variant in Mbaise area of Imo State as well as to honour one of its founders, the late Chief Innocent Chukwuma who died recently.

The Annual Mbaise Colloquium, which usually holds on August 14 every year in Mbaise is a gathering of Mbaise intelligentsia, traditional and religious leaders as well as politicians where discussions and lectures are held for the overall development and peace of the area.

The cancellation, according to the Director of Publicity, Mr Ben Nnaji, is to honour the memory of a member of the Congress, the late Chukwuma and to prevent the spread of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and other social challenges of the moment.

The National President, Mbaise People’s Congress, Hon. Carl Azudibia, also said in the statement that, “Although almost all arrangements for the colloquium had been concluded, the congress could not proceed with the conclave because of the factors enumerated, including the health and general implications for the expected participants”.

