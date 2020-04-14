Chief Executive Officer of ABM Global Services Group, Prince (Dr) Alex Mbata has doled out N20m to Imo State government to fight the dreaded Coronavirus.

Mbata while lending his weight behind Imo government’s efforts to ensure that the state is Coronavirus free expressed satisfaction with the steps so far taken by Hope Uzodinma administration.

“Even as we pray for Imo to remain free of the Coronavirus, there is a need to support the state government’s efforts to sensitize the people and adequately prepare the state in terms of health facilities. This is why I have doled out N20m to the state through my foundation, the Prince Alex Mbata (PAM) Foundation. I urge other Imolites to support the state government in this very challenging period,” Mbata stated.

He urged Nigerians to support government efforts both at the state and federal levels in the fight against Coronavirus, insisting that the pandemic is one that can only be defeated via collective efforts.

It would be noted that the Prince Alex Mbata Foundation had earlier this year, doled out N100m to indigent Nigerians who got N100,000 each to set up small scale businesses.

Mbata’s Foundation has partnered several faith-based NGO’s in the last 10 years to support the poor and needy.