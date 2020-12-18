From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ace broadcaster, Gbenga Aruleba has lauded the leadership style of Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, describing him as a man of courage while adding that good leadership was not a popularity contest.

He asserted that Governor Bello as a good leader was able to take a courageous stand in the good interest of his people and remained firm despite mounting pressures.

Gbenga exerted that several other leaders would want to bend to popular opinion even when such does not have a good outcome, hence the lack of courageous leaders manning several institutions of government in the country contributes immensely to the poor quality of leadership.

He revealed that he has been following the trajectory of the governor since inception, noting that it was quiet unfortunate that he inherited a state in jeopardy as a result of the misdeeds of its most immediate predecessor.

The broadcaster noted that the governor’s strife to reposition the state was genuine, but challenging, nevertheless he has courageously turned the odds in his favour and the state in the last few years was enjoying a positive reputation.

He added that one of the pecks of his government was its ability to identify and appoint quality individuals to take up certain challenges pointing out that such step brought about the desired change and necessitated quality actions in that regard

Gbenga mentioned that the governor and his team dared and implemented change in certain areas which were before his government left to continued structural dilapidation pointing out that the result witnessed currently was owned to his doggedness as a leader.

Delivering her goodwill message, Miss Salamatu Ibrahim, television presenter and anchor of the popular Kakaaki on the Africa Independent Television, opined that it takes courage to put women in position of authority and the State Governor has been remarkable in that regard.

In his own remark Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalist, Kogi State Chapter, Mr. Momoh Jimoh expressed gratitude to the Governor over certain good gestures and recognition which he has extended to the union

He noted that the union would continue to give his administration the needed support by ensuring that it curbs fake news among its members and always put the state in positive light through their various medium.