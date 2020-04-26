The government plans to set up the first of a series of regular meetings involving senior medical directors of the major sports this week, in a bid to return to action as soon as possible.

The move was described by a source close to the plans as a “quickening of the pace” and intended to help sport resume “within weeks”, if progress was made.

The Chief Medical Officer’s staff would also be involved in the weekly meetings, and the Prime Minister has been briefed on the plan.

The specifics of each sport would be examined by health experts to see what protocols would be needed to get each up and running as soon as possible, meaning some would return sooner than others.