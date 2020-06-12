Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Methodist Bishop, Dr. Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has called for compulsory

COVID-19 test of people above 50 years. This he said was as a result

of the daily soaring number of Coronavirus infections across the

country.

Bishop Onuoha who made the call in Umuahia, said through this, people

infected by the Virus could be identified on time while isolation and

immediate treatment of the patients could commence.

He urged the Federal and State governments to as a matter of urgency

and public safety heed his call, advising that it was the only way the infection of the virus which he said has reached an alarming rate as people are now leaving in fear, could be detected on time.

Bishop Onuoha reminded governments at all levels of various prediction made by the World Health Organisation (WHO) concerning the number of persons estimated to die in Africa if the Virus should hit the continent hard, noting that Nigeria can avert that if the call for a nationwide testing of persons from 50 years and above was heeded.

He pointed out that most countries of the world that have checked the spread of the pandemic, nipped it in the bud by carrying out compulsory test for the aged.