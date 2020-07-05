Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Bishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Rev Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has warned against the planned reopening of schools by both the federal and state governments.

Onuoha said such action would amount to compromising the safety of the school children, warning that it would lead to a setback in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

The Bishop contented that most schools would not be able to meet the conditions listed before reopening, stressing the risk of higher community infection, as schools in rural areas may not meet up with approved guidelines given by the government.

He, therefore, advised governments at all levels to come up with ways of conducting their exams without gathering vulnerable kids together at this period of pandemic.