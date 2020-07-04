Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Bishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Rev Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has warned against the planned reopening of schools by both the federal and state governments.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent announcement by the federal and some state governments of plans to reopen schools for primary 6 pupils, JSS 3 and SS 3 students, Dr. Onuoha said such action would amount to compromising the safety of the school children.

Bishop Onuoha, also the President, Vision Africa International, equally warned of the dangers reopening of schools may pose to the fight against further spread of the Coronavirus.

The Methodist Bishop expressed fear of another wave of transmission if the Federal Government insists on reopening of schools, contending that not all schools can meet the conditions listed before reopening.

He also warned that apart from compromising the safety of children if classes resume, there was a high risk of community infection as schools in rural areas may not meet up with approved guidelines given by the government, hence the possibility of students spreading the Virus among family members when they return from classes.

He instead advised government at all levels to come up with ways of keeping the brains of students sharp while also devising means of conducting the exams without gathering vulnerable kids together this period that the number of infections is on the increase.

Bishop Onuoha harped on the need for individuals to continue to obey all the federal government laid down protocols as insights are being unraveled globally about possible ways of treating the Virus.