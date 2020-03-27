Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said it has concluded arrangement to recall retired military medical personnel to complement those in active service to combat the Coronavirus in the country.

The coordinator Defence Media Organization (DMO), Major-General John Enenche, who made this known in Abuja, also said that the military is set to send its personnel to Ministries Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government through the provision of land, maritime and air assets, for transportation of emergency cases and medical supplies, as was the case with the medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Enenche said the deployment had become necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

He said: “Sequel to the on-going fight against the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has put measures in place to aid the civil authorities.

“As you may be aware, Section 217 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), empowers the military to act in aid of civil authority. Consequently, a committee was constituted at the Defence Headquarters to ensure that the AFN provides the necessary support to the Federal Government of Nigeria, at this period.

“It is mainly a non-kinetic military operation with major features of Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities. Equally, it is in line with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) lines of conducting contemporary military operations in Nigeria.

“In this regard, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has developed a two-pronged approach to fighting the pandemic, namely: the medical and security approaches. The medical approach is the deployment of military personnel in aid of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government through the provision of land, maritime and air assets, for transportation of emergency cases and medical supplies, as was the case with the medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation. Furthermore, under the medical aid, we have 17 medical facilities spread across the country, which have been designated for isolation and treatment of confirmed cases of the COVID-19. We have also concluded plans to recall our retired medical personnel to complement those in active service.

“On security-related support, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will activate its Disaster Response Units across the country in conjunction with National Emergency Management Agency.

“These units will be responsible for security management of emergencies other than medicals. The Defence Headquarters hereby assures the general public of its total commitment to the human security effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”