Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has challenged all stakeholders in the sports sector to see the COVID19 pandemic as an opportunity to innovate, rethink policies and to reassess priorities for the long term.

The minister said this on Thursday, while presenting his keynote speech during a webinar organised by the ministry, in conjunction with the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) themed, “Post Covid-19 Nigeria: Impact and opportunities for the sports sector.”

Dare said the health crisis presents a chance for government to reappraise its position in the sports economy as well as the position of other stakeholders.