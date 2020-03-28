Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigeria’s cabinet ministers numbering 43 have donated 50 percent of their March, 2020 salaries to support the efforts of the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed the donation in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by the Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, who coordinated the donation, was quoted to have said: ‘’This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem.’’