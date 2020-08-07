Mr Henry Benemaisia, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo, on Friday, said that 39 persons were convicted for violating the COVID-19 FRSC protocol.

Benemaisia disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Benin on Friday.

He said that they were convicted by a mobile court that sat at Ute Bypass, which was presided over by Magistrate Igho Braimah.

Benemaisia said that 43 defaulters were prosecuted but four persons were discharged.

He said that the defaulters were convicted for offences that included overloading, drivers licence violation (DLV), seat belt violation (SUV) and failure to install speed limit device (FSLD).

He, however, said that the convicts were given the option of fines ranging from N2,000 to N16,000.

Benemaisia also disclosed that one Marcus Iyoha was arraigned for attempting to corrupt an officer on duty.

He explained that the essence of the mobile court was to checkmate the level of COVID-19 travel protocol compliance by transporters and their passengers.

“It was observed that most of the transporters and fleet operators complied with the Federal Government’s COVID-19 guidelines.’’ (NAN)