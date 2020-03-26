Joe Effiong, Uyo

The paramount ruler of Obot Akara local government of Akwa Ibom State, HRM Okuku Uwa Umo Adiaka III, has lambasted lawmakers and other political office holders in the state for not providing enough sensitisation and mobilisation of their electorate on how to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal father who spoke in his palace when he received Mr Mendy Archibong, the managing director of Goodtime Paint and Allied Company Limited, who went to inform him of his donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), sanitisers and disinfectant to schools and communities in the state, challenged lawmakers in the state to apply the same passion adopted to garner support during electioneering to the sensitisation of the people.

“To the legislators, it is one of their duties to sensitise their constituents and if they don’t do so, it’s unfortunate,” he said

He applauded the gesture and wondered why the lawmakers and others elected into public offices by the people have not come down to educate the people at the grassroots.

While urging his subjects to adhere to experts’ advice on the coronavirus prevention, the royal father expressed disappointment that the 92-year-old infectious diseases hospital in Ikot Ekpene, which has been adopted by the state government for the season, had not been equipped beyond two tables.

“Go there and check, we have nothing to combat the pandemic if it gets to us,” he challenged.

As complementary efforts to support and enlighten members of the public on the dreaded coronavirus, the Managing Director of Goodtime Paint and Allied Company Limited, Prince Mendy Archibong donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), sanitisers and disinfectant to schools and communities in the state.

Addressing the various schools at the enlightenment campaign in Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara LGAs, Archibong who visited in company with some public health educators to sensitise teachers and students in Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara, said he was motivated by the love and passion he has for his kinsmen, especially in this season of health emergency.

The businessman who has also organised an enlightenment talk show on coronavirus to secondary school students within Ikot Ekpene senatorial district said the overwhelming nature of the pandemic might be overbearing if it is allowed left to government alone to manage.

He, therefore, challenged political office holders, private investors, companies and other well-to-do Nigerians to join hands with government to sensitise and support communities across the state to fight the menace.

“Coronavirus is real, and considering the way it is taking over the world, we cannot leave it for government alone, all hands must be on deck, we have to task ourselves to support our brothers and sisters in various communities across the state to stay informed and protected.

“I want to, therefore, appeal to our well to do sons and daughters, companies and political office holders to rise to the occasion, donate what you can, sensitise when you can, let’s fight this together, don’t leave it for government alone,” he said.