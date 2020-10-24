Tony Osauzo, Benin

Angry youths on Saturday burgled another warehouse in Benin City, this time on Sapele Road. The latest raid comes shortly after the Edo State Government issued a statement saying that the government warehouse at Medical Store Road looted earlier in the morning contained ‘strategic reserves to mitigate eventualities in the State’.

A video of the latest incident trending on social media shows residents of the State capital carting away items similar to the ones looted at the Medical Store Road warehouse.

The Sapele warehouse is located in an uncompleted building.

In the 17-seconds video of the looting, the mob were heard lamenting and insulting the government for keeping items meant to be distributed to the people in an uncompleted building.

In a similar development, another warehouse in an uncompleted building at the Golf Course Road, GRA, was broken into and items believed to be COVID-19 pandemic palliative looted.

The looting spree has expanded to private warehouses in Benin, as people were spotted at warehouses at Eribo Estate area of Textile Mills Road in Egor Local Government Area of the State.