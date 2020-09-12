Barely a week after granting 50 percent discount on all year 2020 Land Use charge, paid before the end of September, 2020, Ogun State Government has assured business owners of its steps to further cushion the effect Covid-19 pandemic might be having on them.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe made this known during an industrial tour to manufacturing companies in Isheri and Sagamu, stating that ‘’government was not ignorant of the difficulties encountered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has almost crumbled economic activities around the world. We are reviewing several measures to support industries operating within the State”, she said.

The Commissioner, through her Press Officer, Mr. Wale Osunbiyi, added that the Ministry would continue to create enabling environment for industries to thrive, reiterating government’s concerted efforts to address epileptic power supply, a major challenge facing industries, as well as, provision of good roads to aid movement of people and goods towards improving the Ease of Doing Business and strengthening the State’s economic base.

While describing the companies visited as strategic partners of the State government, the Commissioner noted that they were well endowed with competent and willing youths, enjoining the Flour Mills company to engage in import substitution by sourcing locally and thereby boost the Agricultural value chain in the State, just as the Ministry was willing to link the organization with relevant agencies.

Responding, the Managing Director, OGC Foods and Beverage Limited, Mr. Yusuf Musa-Elakama, while commending the present administration and the Ministry for supporting industries in the State, appealed for Government’s assistance in the area of power, funding for its recycling facility and more road networks.

Also speaking, the Manufacturing Director, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Abadom, described the State as one of the most Industrial friendly States in Nigeria, hinting that about 300 people were employed at its fully-automated Sagamu factory and that the company would work on using the State portal for its future recruitment.