Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr Lar Ndam, has announced that a woman and her child who came into the State from Kano are among the 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in the State.

The commissioner said most of the confirmed cases recorded so far have been imported from different States and mostly Kano.

Dr Ndam disclosed this while briefing reporters at Government House, Jos, on the 10 new cases recorded in the State.

He said so far Plateau has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one discharged and that no death has been recorded.

“As of 8 May 2020, we carried out testing on samples at the COVID-19 testing centre and we received the result of about 150 persons out of which 60 of them were Almajiris and the rest were for persons of interest, that is those who are in our isolation and quarantine centres.

“Out of the 150 results received, we got 10 new cases, 6 were contact traced from the 4th case recorded in the State. There is a woman and her child who came from Kano who tested positive.

“Also, an elderly woman who was on self-isolation tested positive. This woman came from Kano also. Another man who came from Lagos was on self-Isolation in the State also tested positive. Most of the cases recorded in the State were imported from other states,” he stated.

Dr Ndam said seven of the cases are from Jos North and advised people to respect the restriction order declared by the State government to avoid mass community spread.

The Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof Danladi Atu, said that the State is currently in danger of community transmission, advising all to observe social distancing and handwashing protocols.

He said violation of the restriction order at the borders remain the greatest challenge of government despite the fact that other States have applauded Plateau for manning the border.

Prof Atu stated that the government is determined to protect the citizens of Plateau and said contact tracing of freshly infected persons has commenced.