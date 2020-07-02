Mouka has donated 100 Klinic hospital mattresses and 30 cartons of its insect repellents, Mouka Mozzi, to Oyo State Government for the enhancement of its isolation centres used for the treatment of persons infected with COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which is Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings made the donation through its Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa at the state’s Secretariat.

Eulogising the company for the donation, Oyo state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, avowed that the mattresses would help to boost the facilities at the isolation centres and also that the state government is taking giant stride at ensuring quick recovery of infected persons which has decimated lives globally. Also speaking, Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer, Osingunwa, said the socially responsible organisation lent its support during this period of national crisis as the wellbeing of Nigerians is at the core of the company’s mission. According to him, the Klinic hospital mattress is specifically designed for medical use with a waterproof cover to protect the mattress from contamination and a firm foam core to keep patients comfortable.

Mouka has in the past remained committed to worthy initiatives. This prompted the recent donation of 700 mattresses to both Lagos and Ogun States for the improvement of their COVID-19 isolation centres, as part of its contribution to the containment of the coronavirus pandemic.